Digital Media

AT&T CEO: Netflix is the Walmart of streaming video. HBO is Tiffany

AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson likened Netflix to Walmart.

cerseiwine

Stephenson views HBO, which AT&T owns, as a higher-end streaming service. 

 HBO

AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson has some thoughts about the hierarchy of streaming services. 

"I think of Netflix kind of as the Walmart of [subscription video on-demand services]. HBO is kind of the Tiffany," Stephenson said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Wednesday, CNBC reported.

AT&T declined to comment further.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

AT&T owns HBO. This year, however, Netflix broke HBO's 17-year streak for snagging the most Emmy nominations. The streaming field is packed with players including not only HBO and Netflix, but Amazon, Hulu and Facebook, to name a few. 

Updated 9/12 at 9:22 a.m. PT: AT&T declines to comment. 

