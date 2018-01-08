CNET también está disponible en español.

Laptops

Sophisticated Asus Zenbook Flip 14 has latest Intel Core processor

Thin is in at CES 2018, and Asus got the memo loud and clear.

asus-zenbook-flip-14-ux461-unibody-design-360-ergolift-hinge-icicle-gold

It has a stylish gold finish and super-slim bezels.

 Asus

CES 2018 has just begun, but one laptop trend is crystal clear: thin is in. And Asus is already on board with the skinny and sophisticated Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461).

It goes on sale in March 2018 with prices starting at $899.

At only 13.9mm thick, the convertible 14-inch is stylishly slim. Despite its trim figure, it still manages to pack an impressive number of ports and a full-size backlit keyboard.

asus-zenbook-flip-14-ux461-14in-fhd-screen-thin-n-light-design

Super-slim bezels maximize the screen space.

 Asus

The laptop features up to the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU and a GeForce MX150.

It comes with the ASUS Pen, an active stylus with 1,024 pressure levels, and has fast-charge technology that, according to Asus, can recharge the laptop up to 60 percent capacity in 49 minutes. 

Specs

  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • 13 hours of battery life
  • USB Type-C
  • Two USB 3.1 ports
  • HDMI port
  • microSD Card slot
asus-x507

Pricing and availability for the Asus X507 laptop are unknown.

 Asus

Asus also announced an update to the Zenbook 13, which will feature an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, as well as the Asus X507, a 13-inch notebook geared towards commuters. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced for both.

