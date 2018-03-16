Apple's March 27 event in Chicago takes place at school

Apple snuck in a little Friday surprise with an unexpected invite to a March 27 event. And it's not at the company's lavish Cupertino campus -- it's in Chicago.
"Join us to hear new creative ideas for teachers and students," the invitation says. The location is Lane Tech College Prep High School on the city's north side.
Apple's last education-themed event was way back in January 2012, themed on digital textbooks.
It's been a year since the lower-cost iPad debuted. Tablets would be a logical step here. Maybe, perhaps, a lower-cost iPad with Pencil support?
