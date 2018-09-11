Our first trip to Apple's spaceship campus

A bit of history: In July 2009, after several years of deliberation, Apple reached out to British architectural firm Foster + Partners to begin drawing up plans for a new campus, an architectural marvel only a stone's throw from the company's existing Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Even the fins are made of curved glass, reports Wired, and they exist partly to protect the glass walls. They keep glare to a minimum, stop too much light from entering the building, and prevent rain from streaking down the walls.
Apple says the building's walls are the largest panels of curved glass ever made. There are 800 of them in total, reports Wired, and each wall is 45 feet tall. But that's nothing compared with the Apple Cafe's four-story glass doors, which (including their frames) weigh 220 tons each.
Bordered by Wolfe Road, North Tantau Avenue and Interstate 280 to the south, Apple's new campus lives in an intriguing part of Cupertino that's a mix of upscale apartments, shopping and suburbia.
Just across the street to the west is a huge Asian shopping center filled with Chinese restaurants, tea shops, a 99 Ranch Market and a Taiwanese bakery, while Kaiser Permanente's hospital campus is to the east. Across I-280 to the south is the ghost town known as Vallco Mall, which began plans for a grand transformation after Apple's plans were underway.
Here's an earlier aerial shot. Apple said Apple Park will also be the world's largest naturally ventilated building and won't require any heating or air conditioning nine months of the year. Inside, every door has a custom aluminum handle built just for Apple, and each employee has special height-adjustable desks, according to Wired.
Besides the Steve Jobs Theater, several parts of the Apple Park campus are separate from the main spaceship. Here's Apple's new R&D facility. There's also a 100,000 square-foot fitness center that isn't quite as complete yet.
When cars arrive, they'll park in Apple's gigantic detached parking garage, which looks like it'd be right at home if it were attached to a major airport terminal. Apple Park will have some 9,000 parking spots -- 3,000 of them underground.