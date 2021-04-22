Apple's iOS 15 will reportedly bring big upgrades to notifications and the home screen

CNET

Apple will include new notification settings, an upgraded home screen for iPads and a handful of other changes in its new iOS and iPadOS operating systems rolling out later this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The report didn't give further details on exactly what those updates will be, but it said that iOS 15 will also deliver additional security protections as well.

Apple usually reveals details about new versions of iOS at its Worldwide Developers Conference. This year, WWDC is starting June 7. The operating system will likely launch in September, as new versions almost always do.

For more info on iOS 15, check out our rumor roundup.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

