Apple's iMac Pro to be discontinued

Sarah Tew/CNET

It looks like Apple's iMac Pro is going to that big computer showroom in the sky. The $4,999 standard model is still available on Apple's site, but only while current supplies last -- once they're gone, the iMac Pro will no longer be available, Apple told us Saturday.

The 27-inch iMac that debuted in August of last year can be configured to address the needs of professionals and becomes the go-to iMac for pros, Apple told us, adding that buyers who want expandability and more power can turn to the Mac Pro.

Apple is getting ready to revamp its iMac line of desktop computers, Bloomberg reported in January.