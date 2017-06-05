2:29 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Apple is releasing a new high-end desktop computer: the iMac Pro.

The computer will come in a space gray color and be available in December for $5,000. It will come with up to 128 gigabytes of ECC memory and built-in 10-gigabit ethernet.

"This is by far the most powerful iMac we've ever made," John Ternus, vice president of hardware engineering, said Monday at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. "It's the most powerful Mac we've ever made."

WWDC is known as the event where Apple details the newest software that will hit its devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets it apart from rivals. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company 41 years ago -- has been key in making Apple the most powerful company in tech.

Apple still generates about 10 percent to 15 percent of its quarterly sales from its computer line, but it hasn't given its Macs as much attention in recent years as its other devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch. In October, Apple finally redesigned the MacBook Pro laptop for the first time in four years. In place of physical function keys, Apple added a Touch Bar, a multitouch display built into the top row of the MacBook Pro's keyboard. It lights up with a menu of buttons, control sliders, dials and tools, which change with the app you're using.

Apple's desktops also have been overdue for an update. The company hasn't made big changes to its high-power Mac Pro in three years. Notable for its cylindrical design, the Mac Pro is favored by graphic artists and others who need a lot of horsepower for professional purposes.

