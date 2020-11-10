CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple Mac event Xbox Series X availability Black Friday sales Apple's new MacBooks COVID vaccine Walmart Black Friday deals iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple's higher end Macs are sticking with Intel chips for now

The MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro are being sold with its M1 chip, but the more expensive Macs kept the current chipsets.

img-9860
Dan Ackerman/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple moved its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro onto its new M1 chip immediately after its 'One More Thing' Mac event on Tuesday, but its higher-end computers are keeping the old Intel chips for the time being.

This story will be updated shortly. 

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro revealed with M1 chip
4:48

Apple Event

See All