Meet Apple's new Mac chip, the M1

Apple Event

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple's next-generation Macs will use a new chip called the M1, a big brother to the A-series chips in its iPhone 12, that Apple says will bring new power and battery life to its personal computers.

The company's goal for the chip was "industry leading performance and features while relentlessly focusing on performance efficiency," Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, said at an Apple launch event Tuesday.

In the MacBook Air, the M1 helps give a battery life good for "up to" 15 hours for web browsing and 18 hours of video. Processor speed is 3.5 times faster than the previous Intel-based model, while graphics is 5 times faster, Apple said. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is up to 3 times faster than the best-selling Intel machine, Apple said.

The processor has 16 billion transistors, a substantial increase from the 11.8 billion used in the iPhone 12's A14 Bionic. That lets Apple increase the number of central processing cores from six to eight. The M1 has four high-performance cores for heavy-duty work and four high-efficiency cores for low-priority tasks.

Like the iPhone and iPad chips, the M1 also has dedicated circuitry for graphics and and artificial intelligence processing.

Intel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Performance is crucial to the Mac chip transition, influencing whether Mac buyers embrace the new models enthusiastically, sit things out for a while, or even buy a Windows machine powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake chips. With the coronavirus pandemic triggering a PC sales surge, it's prime time for Apple to try to lure as many customers as possible.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple unveils new Apple silicon M1 Mac chip

Good performance also means that Apple's Rosetta technology, for running Intel Mac software on Apple silicon machines, is more useful during the chip transition.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook announced the Apple silicon change at Apple's WWDC developer event in June. But it's been in the works for years, with rumors of Arm-based Macs extending back to 2012.

The MacBook Air starts at $999, while the smaller Mac Mini starts at $699 -- a $100 price cut that's likely easier could have been easier to justify by analysts' expectation that Apple's chips are less expensive for Apple than Intel's.