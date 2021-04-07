Apple's Find My app can now help you find more things

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple is growing its Find My network to include devices made by third-party companies, including Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof. Find My functionality launched in 2009 along with iPhone 3GS. Over the past 12 years it has grown from just tracking lost iPhones to being able to find most Apple products like Macs, Apple Watches and AirPods. With the launch of iOS 13 in 2019, Find My became able to find your Apple devices using ultrawideband whether they were online or not. Currently, the Find My network has hundreds of millions of Apple devices tied to it.

Starting today, you can track non-Apple products like VanMoof's S3 and X3 e-bikes and starting in June Belkin's Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds and the Chipolo One Spot item finder which can be attached to keys or a backpack, for example.

Third parties work with Apple as part of its MFi program to get products certified that they follow specifications for things like privacy, end-to-end encryption and unwanted tracking protection. Find My products can be added to the Items tab of the Find My app and attached to your Apple ID. If you ever sell or give a Find My item to someone else, it's just a simple swipe left to remove it from your Apple ID.

Certified Find My items have a built-in speaker to play a locate sound if you trigger it from within the app. You can set a Find My item to Lost Mode and be notified when it's found or add a note with an email address or phone number. Even if the item isn't online it can be found using ultra wideband for other Apple and non-Apple devices enrolled in Find My.

All Find My items or devices will have a "Works with Apple Find My" badge. If someone comes across your item and sees the badge they can go into their own Find My app into the Identify Found item section to report it as found. If the item has an attached note from Lost Mode the finder would be able to view it.

More products and accessories will enter the Find My network soon, Apple said in a press release Tuesday.