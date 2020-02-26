Apple will open first India store next year, Tim Cook says at shareholder meeting

James Martin/CNET

Apple is finally slated to open its first retail store in India next year, CEO Tim Cook said during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday. The electronics giant will also open an online store in India this year, he added.

"I'm a huge believer in the opportunity in India," Cook said. "It's a country with a vibrancy and demographics that are just unparalleled."

It's taken years for Apple to make it this far because the company was seeking approval from the government to open in India as itself, instead of having a partner, Cook told shareholders. "I don't think we would be a very good partner of retail," he said. "We like to do things our way."

The meeting was held in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's spaceship campus. Apple didn't offer a video or audio stream, and reporters weren't allowed in the auditorium with shareholders and executives. Instead, they watched in a separate room via video.

In the Q&A portion, shareholders asked asked about topics ranging from whether Apple would consider using a larger venue for the meeting (To which Cook responded: "This is the largest venue Apple owns...It would lose some of its specialness if it wasn't on the Apple site.") and why Apple didn't buy the rights to the Friends reunion, which will be on HBO Max in May.

"It's not what Apple TV Plus is about," Cook said. "Apple TV Plus is about original programming. It doesn't feel right for Apple just to go out and take a rerun. It wouldn't feel like Apple at all in doing that "

Cook said Apple has invested over $16 billion in research and development, the vast majority of it in the US. In addition, he said the company completed 14 acquisitions last year and opened seven new retail stores. Cook also cited Apple's commitment to boosting diversity, noting that over half the people Apple hired in the US were from underrepresented groups.

Shareholders didn't ask about coronavirus, which has caused some roadbumps for the company. Apple said earlier this month that SARS-CoV-2, the name of the new strain, has hurt demand from Chinese customers, as well as production capabilities in the country. The electronics giant has said the impact of the disease means it will likely miss quarterly revenue guidance that it gave last month and could cause an iPhone supply shortage. In addition to being an important market for Apple, China is where the company assembles its phones.

Apple started temporarily closing its China stores in January when the virus began to spread outside of China to places like the US, Australia and Europe. It later reopened some stores with limited hours, but still struggled with a slowdown in shoppers. The tech giant also temporarily closed its corporate offices and contact centers in China.

"Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and our partners and the communities that we're in," Cook said Wednesday.

Each of Apple's seven board members were re-elected during the meeting. Shareholders also approved the company's executive compensation plan and voted in favor of making Ernst and Young the company's accounting firm for 2020.

Shareholder proposals included asking Apple to make changes to shareholder proxy access, link executive compensation to sustainability metrics and support freedom of expression. Shareholders presenting the last proposal noted that Apple has removed VPN apps from China's App Store, but these VPNs are vital for groups like Tibetans and Uyghurs to stay safe online. All three proposals weren't approved.

