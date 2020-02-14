Coronavirus: How to track the virus spread across Asia, the US and Europe

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up reported cases and the news. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed nearly 1,500 people and infected almost 65,000. Cases have been confirmed in the US, Europe and Australia, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

As of 4:43 p.m. PT Thursday, the dashboard showed 1,489 deaths, 63,686 confirmed cases in mainland China, 58 in Singapore, 53 in Hong Kong, 33 in Thailand and 15 in the US. The dashboard also shows 218 confirmed cases in other areas, such as the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The dashboard shows the virus has spread to nearly 30 countries, with 6,984 people recovered from the virus.

Originally published Jan. 24.

Update, Jan. 27: Updates info on Coronavirus deaths and cases.

Update, Feb. 13: Updates info on Coronavirus deaths and cases.