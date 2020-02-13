Apple will reopen Beijing stores with limited hours

Apple

Apple appears ready to reopen a handful of retail stores in China after they were closed earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has surpassed 60,000 cases worldwide.

Apple Stores in Beijing will open Friday, according to the stores' respective pages on Apple's site. The locations' hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time instead of the usual 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company's other stores in China will remain closed. The store openings were earlier reported by Reuters.

Apple began temporarily shuttering stores in China in January as concerns about the coronavirus spread around the globe. Earlier this month, the iPhone maker decided to close all its stores in mainland China, as well as its corporate offices and contact centers in the country. Apple originally planned to reopen stores at the end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday break on Feb. 10, but last week said they would remain closed "until further notice."

The coronavirus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Dec. 31. A recent update shows China has more than 59,000 cases and more than 1,300 deaths. There are hundreds of cases of the virus worldwide with 15 cases in the US but only two fatalities have been recorded.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published on Feb. 13, 8:20 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:29 a.m. PT: Adds background details.