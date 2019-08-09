Apple updates USB-C AV adapter to better support 4K, HDMI 2.0

Have a new Mac or iPad Pro and ready to start living the "dongle life?" Apple's new $69 AV adapter is getting updated to help you.
The new USB-C dongle -- which adds a traditional HDMI port, USB-C port and older full-size USB-A port -- now supports HDMI 2.0, allowing it to output video in 4K at a 60Hz refresh rate with the new adapter when plugged into a 2017 or later iMac, iMac Pro, 15-inch MacBook Pro, last year's iPad Pro or last year's iMac Pro.
Other devices can still output in 4K, but it is limited to a 30Hz refresh rate.
The update is a modest improvement over Apple's prior dongle which cost and looked the same but, as Cult of Mac notes, could only output 4K at 30Hz whereas most TVs and monitors have a refresh rate of 60Hz. While not a major upgrade, the new dongle should help those hoping to make the most of their USB-C machines.
