Apple

Apple is developing augmented reality (AR) content to accompany its Apple TV Plus offerings, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The move is apparently intended to stoke interest in AR technology, as well as drawing more subscribers to the streaming service.

The AR feature, which was revealed to Bloomberg by anonymous sources, would display elements of a TV show in the room where the viewer is watching it -- like a lunar rover traversing the coffee table during For All Mankind, Apple's alternate-history series about the space race of the 1960s.

This comes on the heels of a report that Apple is working on a bundled subscription service, which could charge a single monthly price for multiple services like Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and the Apple Arcade gaming platform. Seemingly dubbed "Apple One," the bundled service could debut as early as October.

Apple, which launched its Apple TV Plus last fall, promoted the new service by giving away a free year with the purchase of a new or refurbished Apple device. Those free trials will start expiring Nov. 1 and Apple hopes subscribers will opt to pay $4.99 per month to continue watching.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.