Apple reportedly agrees to buy AI voice startup PullString

James Martin/CNET

It seems Apple wants to get you talking. The company reportedly purchased PullString, a startup that develops voice recognition apps, according to a report by Axios on Friday.

The deal is worth at least $30 million, according to Axios, and could help Apple's Siri compete with other voice-activated services on the market. PullString develops voice enabled apps that run on the Alexa and Google Home Assistant platforms. Its software also powers Hello Barbie, the talking version of Mattel's doll that can have conversations with children.

Now playing: Watch this: Saying hello to Hello Barbie

Apple and PullString didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.