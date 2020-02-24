Apple-made Mac chips won't be ready until 2021, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is working on a home-made processor that could be set for Mac computers released from the first half of 2021, MacRumors reported Monday, citing a note by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo. Moving from an Intel chip to an Apple-made Arm-based processor would mean Macs work better together with iPads and iPhones because they'd run on the same apps, according to MacRumors.

"We expect that Apple's new products in 12 to 18 months will adopt processors made by 5nm process, including the new 2H20 5G iPhone, new 2H20 iPad equipped with mini LED and new 1H21 Mac equipped with the own-design processor," Kuo's note reportedly says. "iPhone 5G support, ‌iPad‌'s adoption of innovative mid-size panel technology, and Mac's first adoption of the own-design processor are all Apple's critical product and technology strategies."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the reported release in 2021 is a delay from previous rumors that Apple would have a home-made chip in Mac computers by 2020. Back in April 2018, it was reported that Apple was in the early stages of creating its own processors for its MacBook and iMac.