Tiny violins are playing for Apple's smallest tablet.
The iPad Mini is reportedly slated to be discontinued. The 7.9-inch tablet is said to have lagged in sales recently, facing pressure as buyers instead opt for the 9.7-inch iPad or the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.
The information comes from a report Tuesday on BGR, citing a source close to Apple. Reached by CNET, Apple's representative had no comment.
Earlier this year Apple quietly dropped the $249 iPad Mini 2 from its lineup, leaving only the $399 iPad Mini 4 at the 7.9-inch size. At the time we noted that the new $329 full-sized iPad was a much better deal.
These changes underscore the overall decline in the tablet market. Global tablet shipments dropped for a ninth consecutive quarter in the last three months of 2016, according to product tracker IDC, and iPad sales have dribbled downwards for 12 straight quarters.
