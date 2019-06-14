Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has reportedly registered seven new MacBooks in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. The models were filed Thursday, and are listed as the A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182 and A2251, MacRumors said.

The filings are a legal requirement to sell encrypted devices in Russia and other countries, MacRumors said, and they've previously foretold the announcement of new iPhones, iPads, iPad Pros, Apple Watches, Macs and AirPods.

According to MacRumors, all filings this week appear to be for MacBooks, as they were described as "portable" computers in the database.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's WWDC brought dark mode, $6,000 cheese graters...

Apple just unveiled a slight update to its MacBook Pro lineup during WWDC earlier this month. Its 13- and 15-inch computers will feature Intel's faster eighth- and ninth-generation Core processors, including an eight-core version. It also announced a redesigned keyboard for the MacBook Pro.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.