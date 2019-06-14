CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple has registered seven more MacBooks, a report says

Similar filings in the past have been an indication of upcoming products.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch bar

Apple might have a slew of new MacBooks coming.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has reportedly registered seven new MacBooks in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. The models were filed Thursday, and are listed as the A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182 and A2251, MacRumors said.

The filings are a legal requirement to sell encrypted devices in Russia and other countries, MacRumors said, and they've previously foretold the announcement of new iPhonesiPadsiPad ProsApple WatchesMacs and AirPods.

According to MacRumors, all filings this week appear to be for MacBooks, as they were described as "portable" computers in the database.

Apple just unveiled a slight update to its MacBook Pro lineup during WWDC earlier this month. Its 13- and 15-inch computers will feature Intel's faster eighth- and ninth-generation Core processors, including an eight-core version. It also announced a redesigned keyboard for the MacBook Pro.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

