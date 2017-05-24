Apple gives free app development curriculum to schools

Enlarge Image Apple

Apple has created a free app development curriculum for high school and community college students interested in careers in the fast-growing app economy.

The curriculum, called "App Development with Swift," is a full-year course designed by Apple engineers and educators to teach students app design with Swift, the company's popular programming language. The course work will teach students how to code and design functional apps, gaining important job skills in software development and information technology.

With the curriculum, Apple hopes to give people coding skills the company thinks are increasingly necessary in the 21st century, when technology bleeds into every corner of our work and personal lives.

"We've seen firsthand the impact that coding has on individuals and the US economy as a whole," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "The app economy and software development are among the fastest-growing job sectors in America and we're thrilled to be providing educators and students with the tools to learn coding."

Six community colleges across the country will begin offering the curriculum this fall. Some campuses will also connect students with local businesses for mentoring and internships.

The curriculum will be offered by the Alabama Community College System, Columbus State Community College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Houston Community College, Mesa Community College and San Mateo Community College District, among others.

The curriculum is available as a free download from Apple's iBooks Store.

