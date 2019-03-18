Apex Legends' season 1 Battle Pass is coming out tomorrow

EA

Season 1 of Apex Legends is finally coming. Apex Legends, the battle royale game made by Electronic Arts, on Monday said its Battle Pass for Season 1: Wild Frontier is coming out on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT.

What others call dangerous, Legends call Tuesday. Season 1: Wild Frontier coming at 10:00AM Pacific tomorrow: https://t.co/2ppF4L1WfM pic.twitter.com/ee17eJsCBy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2019

The Battle Pass by itself costs 950 Apex Coins, the in-game currency, and the Battle Pass Bundle costs 2,800 Apex Coins. It costs about $1 for 100 coins. Both come with three special Battle Pass skins, while the bundle will unlock 25 levels in addition to the levels you've already reached, according to EA's page.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game that applies similar rules as Fortnite, which is the last one standing wins. Though in Apex Legends, only squads are allowed and you can pick a character that suits your way of playing. The game has gained 50 million active players in the first month since its launch in February.

You can only buy the Battle Pass in the in-game store using Apex Coins. After you launch Apex Legends, go to the Battle Pass tab, and purchase the Battle Pass from there. You can purchase Apex Coins in the store too. You will also keep your stuff after the season ends.