Apex Legends races to catch Fortnite with 50 million players in first month

Apex Legends appears to be taking the free-to-play game world by storm. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella on Monday shared in a tweet that the game reached 50 million players in the first month since its launch in February. Respawn, which is part of industry giant Electronic Arts, made Apex Legends and its predecessor, Titanfall.

Zampella also said that "there's much more to come."

Thank you to the 50 million players that have shown up in the first month since Apex Legends launched! You have all made this something special and there's much more to come! pic.twitter.com/EoDcjF5q9E — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) March 4, 2019

Since Apex Legends' launch on Feb. 4, the game quickly gained 10 million players in the first 72 hours. Then the game reached 25 million players in a week.

Apex Legends is a success as EA takes on Epic's Fortnite: Battle Royale in the free-to-play, "Battle Royale" category. Fortnite counted 200 million players in December, but the rise of Apex Legends may pose a challenge.

Electronic Arts and Epic didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.