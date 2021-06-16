Ant-Man 3 has started filming in London

Marvel

Paul Rudd has revealed Marvel's Ant-Man 3 has already started filming. In a video for Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, Rudd promoted a celebrity basketball game on June 25 and slipped in a mention of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The video was spotted earlier by Digital Spy.

"I wish I could be there," Rudd says in the video. "I'm in London filming Ant-Man 3."

The second movie starring the ant-sized superhero, Ant-Man and the Wasp, hit theaters in August 2018. Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne last made Marvel appearances in Avengers Endgame in April 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated to be released on Feb. 17, 2023 as part of MCU Phase 4. The fourth phase also includes Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four.

On the Disney Plus side, Phase 4 includes WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars and an untitled Wakanda series.

Read more: MCU timeline: How to watch all 23 Marvel movies in the perfect order