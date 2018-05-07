Android Things 1.0 is ready to bring you smarter devices

Josh Miller/CNET

Android Things, Google's lightweight, embeddable operating system for creating smart devices, has been in developer preview since 2016; now, it's finally ready for control pleasure with version 1.0. Google announced it today on its Developers Blog.

For example, Lenovo announced its Smart Display tablet at CES 2018 in January, slated for shipment this summer. Google also says that LG ThinQ smart speakers and some iHome products are ready to go.

The official launch includes support for reference designs based on a handful of hardware platforms -- NXP i.MX8M, Qualcomm SDA212, Qualcomm SDA624 and MediaTek MT8516 -- and Google promises to provide over-the-air stability and security patches on a regular basis for at least three years for any given system-on-module version.