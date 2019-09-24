CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Amazon's new initiative wants to make it easier to use multiple voice assistants

Amazon is teaming up with a host of major tech companies for its new Voice Interoperability Initiative but not Google, Apple or Samsung.

alexa-cortana

Amazon's new Voice Interoperability Initiative will make it easier to call up multiple digital assistants like Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana from one device. 

 Microsoft

Amazon wants to make it easier for people to use whichever voice assistant they want and is teaming up with a host of major technology companies to make that idea a reality. 

Called the "Voice Interoperability Initiative," the goal of the new alliance is to make it so that users can easily use a digital voice assistant like its own Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana, Salesforce's Einstein, etc., without having to own multiple devices. Simply saying the appropriate wake word would trigger the proper assistant to respond. 

The group currently consists of over 30 companies including Amazon, Baidu, BMW, Bose, Cerence, ecobee, Harman, Logitech, Microsoft, Salesforce, Sonos, Sound United, Sony Audio Group, Spotify and Tencent. It also has signed up chipmakers such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Intel as well as telecommunication giants like Verizon and French telecom Orange. 

"Multiple simultaneous wake words provide the best option for customers," Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and CEO, said in a press release announcing the initiative. "Utterance by utterance, customers can choose which voice service will best support a particular interaction. It's exciting to see these companies come together in pursuit of that vision."

Of course, not all companies are on board with this vision. Google (which makes the Google Assistant), Apple (makers of Siri) and Samsung (makers of Bixby) are all notably absent. 

The announcement of the new initiative comes one day before Amazon is expected to introduce a host of new Alexa-enabled hardware including new wireless earbuds and possibly an Alexa-powered home robot

Apple

Next Article: Best Chromebooks for 2019