Amazon workers in Staten Island to strike against coronavirus working conditions

Workers at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse are planning a walkout on Monday afternoon to protest what they say are unsafe working conditions The demonstration comes after at least one worker at that facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The New York Post reported Sunday that about 200 workers are planning to demonstrate around 12:30 p.m. local time,

Amazon has repeatedly said it's working hard to protect employees from the coronavirus, including increased cleanings and more physical distancing at warehouses. Amazon said Monday that the "vast majority of employees continue to show up and do the heroic work of delivering for customers every day."

As of March 25, at least 10 Amazon warehouses in the US had reported at least one worker who had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

In an emailed statement, an Amazon spokesperson called out strike organizer Christian Smalls, saying his claims are "simply unfounded."

"We have heard a number of incorrect comments from Christian Smalls, the hourly associate claiming to be the spokesperson on this topic," the spokesperson wrote. "Mr. Smalls is alleging many misleading things in his statements but we believe it's important to note that he is, in fact, on a 14-day self-quarantine requested by Amazon to stay home with full pay. He was placed in paid quarantine out of an abundance of caution because we notified him that he may have had close contact with someone at the building who was diagnosed."

In addition to Monday's strike, Whole Worker, a grassroots group of Whole Foods employees, are planning a "sick out" on Tuesday to protest working conditions in the grocery stores. Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017.

Separately, workers for the Instacart delivery service are planning their own national strike on Monday.

All these demonstrations point to increased frustration and fear from rank-and-file workers in service and logistics jobs who still need to work in public while millions of other Americans are asked to stay home during the health emergency. Amazon has so far been able to ship packages to its customers during the crisis, albeit with delays at times, but more strikes and more workers falling ill could seriously hamper that work.

The Staten Island facility is one of several around the country that has active and vocal workers who have been pushing Amazon for better working conditions, even before the coronavirus pandemic. Workers there held a demonstration in late November as well.