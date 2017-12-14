Amazon to start selling Apple TV and Google Chromecast

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon said Thursday that it's brought back Apple TV and Google Chromecast, two video-streaming devices that Amazon removed from its online store two years ago and that compete against its own Fire TV gadgets.

"I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast," an Amazon spokeswoman told CNET on Thursday, but offered no further statements.

Product listing pages for five different Chromecast and Apple TV devices are live on Amazon's website. None are available for sale yet, but customers should expect that they will be shortly. The five devices on Amazon's site are: the Apple TV and two versions of Apple TV 4K, as well as Google Chromecast and Google Chromecast Ultra.

Apple and Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Amazon's move should be a relief for customers of all three tech titans, who may have felt caught in the middle of public disagreements between the companies. The change may de-escalate mounting fights particularly between Amazon and Google, helping avoid further problems for consumers. Amazon is pushing deeper into Google's turf of online advertising and Google is moving into Amazon's territory of e-commerce and smart speaker, which seem to be causing tensions between the two companies.

Amazon removed both competing streaming devices from its online store in late 2015. At the time, the company claimed it wanted to "avoid customer confusion" by selling streamers that didn't work well with its own Prime Video service, which offers Amazon original shows including "The Man in the High Castle" and "Transparent." But, last week, Apple TV finally added Prime Video, laying the groundwork for an anticipated return of the device to Amazon.com.

Separately, Google last week said it was removing YouTube from the Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices. Google claimed a "lack of reciprocity" from Amazon, which stopped selling Chromecast and some Google-owned Nest products on its site. Amazon's move to start selling Chromecast again can be seen as an olive branch to Google in hopes of bringing back YouTube to its own devices.

