Amazon stops selling of most editions of Hitler's Mein Kampf, report says

Johannes Simon / Stringer/ Getty Images

Amazon is banning the sale most editions of Adolph Hitler's political manifesto and other Nazi-authored books on its site, according to a report from The Guardian on Monday. The change comes after decades of campaigning by Holocaust charities.

Recently, those selling Nazi-authored books, including Mein Kampf, were informed they would be prohibited to do so, according to the report. Secondhand copies and some mainstream editions of Hitler's book are also no longer allowed to be sold on Amazon, according to an email seen by The Guardian. Some Kindle eBook editions of Mein Kampf have been deleted from Amazon's listings. Hitler's Amazon author page is also gone.

"As a bookseller, we provide customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including titles that serve an important educational role in understanding and preventing anti-Semitism," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email on Monday. "All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer and we do not take selection decisions lightly."

Holocaust charities have reportedly been working since the early 1990s to get the books removed, but Amazon reportedly kept the content citing free speech and education, in terms of understanding differing viewpoints.