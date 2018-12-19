Amazon sold tens of millions of Echo devices in 2018

Chris Monroe/CNET

It seems like Alexa has had a busy 2018. On Wednesday, Amazon released some year-end stats about its Alexa smart assistant and Amazon Echo devices -- and the numbers are pretty impressive.

Amazon says that it sold tens of millions of Echo devices this year. While Amazon doesn't give an exact sales number, it shows other ways in which Alexa is booming.

According to Amazon, the number of people who use Alexa every day doubled in 2018. The number of people who own more than one Echo device has doubled too. The number of things Alexa can do for you has also skyrocketed -- developers have made more than 70,000 skills for Alexa.

Alexa is showing up in more places. There are now more than 28,000 Alexa-compatible smart home devices from 4,500 different brands. Alexa learned several new languages this year, and has new native experiences in Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.

Another impressive statistic: Alexa told over 100 million jokes in 2018 alone.

As more people buy Echo devices and more partners hop on board, the number of things you can do with Alexa grows. So that Echo smart speaker you bought years ago will continue to feel fresh.