Amazon reportedly working on a wall-mounted touchscreen Echo for the home

Amazon's plans for Alexa may have started as a speaker, but according to a new report the company's next device wants to be a more central part of the home. In a new report, Bloomberg says that the online retail giant is working on a new Echo that is designed to be mounted on the wall and function as a "smart home control panel."

Per the report, the device will feature a 10-inch or 13-inch display and arrive at the end of this year or at the end of 2022. Rumored pricing is expected to be between $200 to $250, though the outlet notes that those plans are "still early" and could be changed.

With its large display, the wall-mounted Echo would potentially rival smart-home touchscreen panels from Control4 and Savant, which offer similar touchscreens that can be installed onto a wall and control home functions such as lights, locks and music. Some of these systems also include cameras for video chatting and functioning as an in-home intercom, with Bloomberg reporting that Amazon's device will similarly include microphones and a camera.

Alexa is expected to feature on the device, which would also be able to showcase a user's upcoming calendar appointments.

The Seattle-based retailer has been building out its screen-based Echo family in recent years, last year adding the Echo Show 10 which features a motorized display for following you around.

Amazon declined to comment.