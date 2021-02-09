Amazon's plans for Alexa may have started as a speaker, but according to a new report the company's next device wants to be a more central part of the home. In a new report, Bloomberg says that the online retail giant is working on a new Echo that is designed to be mounted on the wall and function as a "smart home control panel."
Per the report, the device will feature a 10-inch or 13-inch display and arrive at the end of this year or at the end of 2022. Rumored pricing is expected to be between $200 to $250, though the outlet notes that those plans are "still early" and could be changed.
With its large display, the wall-mounted Echo would potentially rival smart-home touchscreen panels from Control4 and Savant, which offer similar touchscreens that can be installed onto a wall and control home functions such as lights, locks and music. Some of these systems also include cameras for video chatting and functioning as an in-home intercom, with Bloomberg reporting that Amazon's device will similarly include microphones and a camera.
Alexa is expected to feature on the device, which would also be able to showcase a user's upcoming calendar appointments.
The Seattle-based retailer has been building out its screen-based Echo family in recent years, last year adding the Echo Show 10 which features a motorized display for following you around.
Amazon declined to comment.
Discuss: Amazon reportedly working on a wall-mounted touchscreen Echo for the home
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.