Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK: Last deals still available on phones, cameras, headphones and more

Amazon Prime Day has officially come to an end, but there are some deals still available, which we've rounded up here, including the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera and smart toothbrushes from Oral-B.

Note that this article was last updated at 11:30am UK time on Friday October 16 and will not be updated further.

The pricing below assumes you have an (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals



Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals



Best Prime Day camera and photography deals

Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals

Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy S10 5G saw bigger discounts during the main two days of Prime Day, but even at this price it's still a good price and a good entry into the superfast speeds of 5G.

David Carnoy/CNET The JBL Boombox's beefy size means it's great for kicking out a big sound when you're partying in the park, on the beach or just in your back garden. Its battery lasts up to 24 hours on a charge and its handle and sturdy build make it well-equipped to handle a life on the move.

Angela Lang/CNET Samsung's Galaxy S20 packs great specs and a superb camera into a water-resistant body. It's an all-round high performance phone and well worth a look at this price.

Oral-B The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over Bluetooth to give real-time feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.



