Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK: Deals still available on 5G Samsung phones, Sennheiser headphones and more

Prime Day has officially ended, but there are still some good deals available right now.

Deal
Savings
Price
Amazon Prime Day has officially come to an end, but there are a bunch of discounts still available if you know where to look, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones and excellent Sony RX100 VI compact camera. We've sifted through the remaining deals and will keep updating this throughout the rest of the day.

Note that pricing below assumes you have an Amazon Prime membership (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals

Best Prime Day camera and photography deals

oneplus-8-pro-0605
Angela Lang/CNET

Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: £683

Save £416
Angela Lang/CNET

The Galaxy S10 5G had seen even bigger discounts during the main two days of Prime Day, but even at this price it's still a good price and a good entry into the hyper-fast speeds of 5G.

JBL Boombox wireless speaker: £190

Save £210
David Carnoy/CNET

The JBL Boombox's beefy size means it's great for kicking out a big sound when you're partying in the park, on the beach or just in your back garden. Its battery lasts up to 24 hours on a charge and its handle and sturdy build makes it well-equipped to handle a life on the move.

Samsung Galaxy S20: £649

Save £150
Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S20 packs great specs and a superb camera into a water-resistant body. It's an all-round high performance handset and well worth a look at this price. 

Oral-B 6 6000N connected electric toothbrush: £88

Save £132
Oral-B

The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over Bluetooth to give real-time feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.

Sony RX100 VI: £759

Save £391
Sony

With great image quality, a powerful zoom and a compact design, the Sony RX100 VI is a great camera for travelling. 

Amazon Echo Dot: £30

Save £20
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

