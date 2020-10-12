Amazon Prime Day 2020 already on in UK: Great bargains on Kindle, Echo, Blink and more

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day -- the event where the mega-retailer slashes the prices of an endless array of products -- begins in the UK tomorrow, on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Technically it lasts for two days, though some of the best savings, including tech like headphones, smart speakers, cameras, TVs and more, will last all week -- and some notable deals are already available.

Amazon's own devices (such as Kindle, Echo and Ring) always offer sure-fire bargains, but you can expect big deals on other brands including Sony, Bose, Toshiba and many others. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

But while the big Prime Day sale isn't set to start until tomorrow, savvy UK shoppers can already find some great deals and get an early start to their Christmas shopping. Check out our picks of the best Amazon Prime Day deals below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be highlighting the best savings on all things tech throughout the week.

Note that pricing below assumes you have an (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's biggest, bassiest smart speaker is getting a healthy discount this Prime Day, with £50 off. Ideal for those who want roomy beats as well as answers to questions about the weather.

If you want to take Alexa out of the home and into the streets, the Echo Buds are the wireless headphones for you, now with a healthy discount as part of Prime Day.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display, which uses its voice assistant, Alexa to let you play videos, manage your calendar, show weather reports and so on. At only £40, it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

Chris Monroe/CNET With an 8-inch display, the Echo Show 8 provides functionality identical to its smaller sibling's, but with a larger screen for more immersive video. Like the Echo Show 5, this discount is the biggest saving we've seen on this product.

Rick Broida/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With a full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

More great Prime Day deals