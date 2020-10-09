Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals now available in UK: Cheapest ever Echo Show 5 at £45

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off in the UK this Tuesday, Oct. 13, and although it's called Prime "Day," the sales event runs for two days. Plus, you'll continue to find more deep discounts on huge numbers of products throughout the whole week, including tech like smart speakers, TVs, headphones, cameras and more. Amazon's own devices (such as Kindle, Echo and Ring) always offer sure-fire bargains, but you can expect big deals on other brands including Sony, Bose, Toshiba and many others. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

But while the big Prime Day sale isn't set to start until Tuesday, savvy UK shoppers can already find some great deals now and get a head start on their holiday shopping. Check out our picks of the best Amazon Prime Day deals below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be highlighting the best savings on all things tech throughout the week.

Note that pricing below assumes you have an (£8 per month or £80 per year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find going into next week.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display, which uses its voice assistant, Alexa to let you play videos, manage your calendar, show weather reports and so on. At only £45, it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

Chris Monroe/CNET With an 8-inch display, the Echo Show 8 provides functionality identical to its smaller sibling's, but with a larger screen for more immersive video. Like the Echo Show 5, this discount is the biggest saving we've seen on this product.

Rick Broida/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With a full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

Chris Monroe/CNET Available with either a battery or as a wired option, this outdoor security cam has a built-in, motion-activated LED light to scare off intruders, while providing a full HD video feed in real time to your phone.