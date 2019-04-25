CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Amazon plans to turn Prime two-day shipping to just one day

The change was announced Thursday during an earnings call.

amazon-logo-seattle
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon is working on evolving its two-day shipping program for its Prime members into one-day shipping.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Google Play: We've cracked down on bad apps: Google says it rejected at least 55 percent more app submissions in 2018.

The best meal kit delivery services: Are you an enthusiastic cook with not enough time? These services can help.

Next Article: Galaxy Fold: The real deal with the screen crease, notch and air gap