Amazon plans to hire 75,000 more workers in response to coronavirus

The company just completed an earlier hiring blitz of 100,000.

Amazon Fulfillment Center

Prepping packages at an Amazon warehouse in Thornton, Colorado.

 Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amazon on Monday said it will hire 75,000 more workers, after it completed a hiring blitz of 100,000 additional employees that it announced less than a month ago.

"We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time," the company said in a statement Monday morning.

