Amazon plans to hire 100,000 more US workers to handle coronavirus demand

The company also plans to raise pay for hourly workers through April.

Amazon Fulfillment Center

An Amazon warehouse worker in Colorado in 2018.

 Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amazon said Monday it plans to hire 100,000 more warehouse workers and delivery drivers in the US to help it manage the huge increase in demand for online orders during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The e-commerce giant said it plans to raise pay for these hourly employees in the US, Europe and Canada through April, which will cost the company over $350 million.

This is a developing story. More to come. 