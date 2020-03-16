Amazon plans to hire 100,000 more US workers to handle coronavirus demand

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
Amazon said Monday it plans to hire 100,000 more warehouse workers and delivery drivers in the US to help it manage the huge increase in demand for online orders during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The e-commerce giant said it plans to raise pay for these hourly employees in the US, Europe and Canada through April, which will cost the company over $350 million.
This is a developing story. More to come.
