Amazon

Amazon is going back to its bookseller roots for its latest Prime program.

The online retailer on Tuesday introduced Prime Book Box, a subscription service that offers curated boxes of hardcover books for kids up to age 12. Customers can pick whether to receive the boxes every one, two or three months. Each delivery costs $22, which Amazon says can save people up to 35 percent off list price.

The US-only service is available by invitation only to Prime members, a restriction Amazon usually sets for some newer programs it still wants to test out with the public.

Amazon has become a cloud-computing powerhouse, Hollywood studio and voice-assistant developer, but CEO Jeff Bezos likes to emphasize the company's origin as a small online bookseller. Amazon has done so by continually updating its Kindle e-reader lineup and opening a series of its own bookstores called Amazon Books.

The new program also builds on Amazon's work to expand its subscription services, which include its encouragement to get customers to subscribe for regular orders of soap or diapers and its invite-only Prime Wardrobe clothing delivery service.

For Prime Book Box, four board books are available per delivery for the baby to 2 age group. Two hardcover books are available per box in the other three age groups: 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12.