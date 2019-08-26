CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon has two awesome August smart locks on sale right now

Take a look at CNET's best smart locks for 2019 and you'll find two August locks at the top of the list. The August Smart Lock Pro is the pick for best overall smart lock, and the cheaper, simpler August Smart Lock is the best for apartment dwellers. Both locks are reliable and easy to install -- and both can currently be had at a steep discount on Amazon. Let's take a look at these two smart-lock deals.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bundle: $162

Save $118
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This Pro bundle includes August's third-generation smart lock and the Connect Wi-Fi module that lets you control the lock outside of Bluetooth range. The lock also features DoorSense, which tells you whether your door is open or closed. It supports Z-Wave (hub not included) and also works with Amazon Alexa speakers, Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Nest.

$162 at Amazon
See August Smart Lock Pro review

August Smart Lock + Connect Bundle: $139

Save $80
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This simpler, non-Pro bundle includes August's third-generation smart lock and the Connect Wi-Fi module. It also features DoorSense like the Pro version so you can check to see if your door is open or closed. It works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Nest but doesn't support Z-Wave or Apple HomeKit. It's great for renters because the low-profile design means you won't need to replace your deadbolt.

See at Amazon
See the August Smart Lock review
