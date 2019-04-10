Amazon Go stores plan to start accepting cash

Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

Amazon Go stores are working on accepting cash, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNET on Wednesday.

This follows a CNBC report about an an internal all-hands meeting in which Steve Kessel, who runs Amazon's physical stores, said the company had plans for "additional payment mechanisms" in its stores.

The comment, CNBC reported, was in response to a question regarding discrimination and elitism against the unbanked, or those adults who don't have a bank account.

The premise behind Amazon Go stores is that there are no cashiers and an app on your phone links to a bank or credit card. You can can pick up an item and walk out. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 9 million households in the US don't have bank accounts or access to a financial institution.