Amazon Echo Flex is getting an LED clock accessory

Amazon's Echo Flex -- the modular plug-in smart speaker that debuted in 2019 -- is getting a new attachment: an LED clock. The clock is already up for preorder on Amazon for $15, and will be available Aug. 11.

Last year, I gave the Echo Flex a positive review, saying, "It's simple, clever, cheap and paints a picture of your future smart home -- where Alexa is always a wake-word away, ready to assist with practical needs like lighting a hallway at night, automating your lights or upgrading your security."

Now we can add the sleek and simple LED clock to the list of attachments, along with the night light and motion sensor.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether more Echo Flex attachments will launch in 2020.

