Now that there's a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot, there is undoubtedly a finite supply of the previous model. That's why Amazon offered fire-sale pricing on Black Friday -- and is now repeating that offer.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can once again get an Echo Dot (second generation) for $19.99. This product originally sold for $50.

If you've been living on Jupiter the past few years and somehow aren't familiar with the Dot, here's CNET's review to help you out.

I'd say for $20, this is an excellent option for your family or office gift exchange. And once they're gone (or the holidays are over), we're not likely to see a Dot deal this good for a while.

