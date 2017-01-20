Amazon Dash buttons make their way online

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

Amazon

Just when you thought Amazon couldn't possible add more buy buttons to its website...

The online retailer on Thursday unveiled on its website and app new "virtual Dash buttons," essentially one-click buy buttons that it's placed on its home page and in a new "Your Dash Buttons" section on its site. The feature is only available for Amazon Prime members.

The name for this feature comes from Amazon's physical Dash buttons, which customers can place around their homes to quickly reorder paper towels or Slim Jims.

The new feature is another way of making purchasing as seamless as possible through Amazon. Maybe too seamless, since you might not even notice that your one errant click resulted in the purchase of more electric toothbrush heads.

Amazon created the sets of Dash buttons based on the items a customer orders the most, but you can add or delete Dash buttons to create your own set of easily clickable items. Competitor Jet.com, which is owned by Walmart, offers its own version of this feature with its "easy reorder" section, but you may have to click three or even four times before completing an order.

Amazon said Thursday it's continued to see growth in its Dash program, though it's avoided providing specific numbers on the program, which started in early 2015.

Next week, Amazon said, it plans to add more than 50 new Dash button devices to its current line of over 200.

Dash buttons are available to Amazon Prime members essentially for free. Customers must pay $4.99 (or £4.99 or 4.99 euros) upfront for each one, but that payment is then reimbursed after the first purchase using the button.

The virtual Dash buttons, as you may have guessed, are free.

