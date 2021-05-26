Amazon buys MGM, setting Prime Video up for a James Bond, Rocky infusion

MGM/Universal

Amazon has sealed a deal to buy MGM, the company that owns the iconic Hollywood studio known for releasing movies in the James Bond and Rocky franchises. The deal sets a course to amp up Amazon Prime Video with more movies and bolster Amazon's existing original production arm, Amazon Studios.

The deal is the biggest for Amazon since its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods grocery chain in 2017. Beyond films, MGM operates a TV studio that makes shows such as A Handmaid's Tale on Hulu and Fargo on FX. MGM also runs Epix, a cable TV network and app. The business has been up for sale for months, and multiple outlets earlier reported progress in the negotiations that eventually resulted in Amazon and MGM consummating a deal.

But -- thank the byzantine nature of video licensing and ownership -- Amazon's purchase of MGM may not necessarily mean new MGM movies will come straight to Amazon Prime Video exclusively. Nor does it mean that Prime Video is automatically going to get a huge influx of classics that you associate with MGM's roaring lion intro.

MGM's new films have a licensing arrangement with ViacomCBS' Paramount Plus, which is set to stream films like House of Gucci, Creed III and the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, after their full theatrical releases and a window of time when they're exclusive to Epix. The terms of MGM's licensing deal with Paramount Plus aren't publicly known, including whether Paramount Plus gets any exclusivity over the movies. It's also unclear what would happen to Epix's exclusive domain over streaming some new MGM movies first if Amazon, say, reinvented Epix as a part of Prime Video.

And you can't bank on Amazon immediately getting a lot of those classic films MGM made back in the heyday of the Hollywood studio system -- think The Wizard of Oz and Singin' in the Rain. Those movies stream over at HBO Max now. It's unclear whether Amazon could -- or would -- claw back the rights to them.

Amazon's news comes as streaming video has never been more popular, and the competition never more fierce. In the last year, a parade of media giants and tech heavyweights have launched their own rivals to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, with services like Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Peacock rolling out. The so-called streaming wars affect how many services you must use -- and often pay for -- to watch your favorite shows and movies online.

But intensifying competition in streaming has also triggered a wave of consolidation among media companies. Disney bought Fox, Viacom and CBS merged, and AT&T bought Time Warner (and then struck a deal just recently to sell it all off as WarnerMedia to Discovery). MGM was one of the few smaller media properties left, as the competitive advantage solidifies around being a giant -- or part of a giant -- in order to survive.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.