Alexa and Cortana now have an artificial relationship.

Amazon and Microsoft have decided to team up and let their smart assistants chat with each other. Alexa, which is featured on a multitude of Amazon's products, will be able to interact with Microsoft's Cortana, and vice-versa.

We talk about all the new features you'll be able to use now that these two voice assistants are working together, and what it means for the Google Assistant and Apple's Siri.

Also on the podcast, we chat about what it was like to be at an anime flash mob run.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

