Windows 10 support ending in 2025 Hasbro, Niantic Transformers game Xbox at E3 Square Enix at E3 E3's PC Gaming Show Pre-Prime Day deals from Amazon

All the E3 2021 trailers: Halo Infinite, Forza, Elden Ring and more

We've got Halo, Elden Ring, Forza... and Nintendo is still to come!

,
Listen
- 00:47
Maybe, maybe, maybe...

It's coming.

 From Software

If there's one thing E3is good for, it's video game trailers. Forza Horizon 5? Trailer. New Final Fantasy game? Trailer! Halo Infinite? Multiple trailers! In this article you'll find all the worthwhile trailers from E3, from events including Microsoft & Bethesda's showcase, Square Enix Presents, Summer Game Fest and Ubisoft Forward.

Note that the show is far from over, as E3 still has Nintendo Direct to go.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Babylon's Fall

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Elden Ring

Evil Dead: The Game

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians of the Galaxy

Halo Infinite

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope

Metal Slug Tactics

Rainbow Six Extraction

Salt & Sacrifice

Starfield

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins

The Outer Worlds 2

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

See also
Now playing: Watch this: E3 2021 Preview: Xbox, Nintendo, Bethesda and more
9:05