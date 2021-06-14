All the E3 2021 trailers: Halo Infinite, Forza, Elden Ring and more

From Software

If there's one thing E3is good for, it's video game trailers. Forza Horizon 5? Trailer. New Final Fantasy game? Trailer! Halo Infinite? Multiple trailers! In this article you'll find all the worthwhile trailers from E3, from events including Microsoft & Bethesda's showcase, Square Enix Presents, Summer Game Fest and Ubisoft Forward.

Note that the show is far from over, as E3 still has Nintendo Direct to go.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora



Babylon's Fall

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Elden Ring

Evil Dead: The Game

Forza Horizon 5



Guardians of the Galaxy

Halo Infinite

Jurassic World Evolution 2



Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope

Metal Slug Tactics

Rainbow Six Extraction

Salt & Sacrifice

Starfield

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins

The Outer Worlds 2

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands