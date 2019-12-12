CNET también está disponible en español.

Get an extra 15% off All-Clad cookware deals for just two more days

Time to pull the trigger on that fancy sauce pan.

Did you sleep through Cyber Week in an effort to purposefully avoid the crowds? Well, luckily enough for you, there are still pretty good sales happening in December, including an All-Clad sale over at Home and Cook (All-Clad's factory site). A slew of items are 15% off through Dec. 13 (sale prices will be reflected in the cart), giving you plenty of time to stock up on holiday gifts for your beloved friends and family (and yourself, of course). These items are marked as factory seconds due to minor physical defects, with no impact on performance. Grab them while you can -- there's no need to miss out on the goods this round. 

All-Clad 5-piece measuring cup set: $30
Home and Cook

Bake and cook in absolute style with this 5-piece measuring cup set. The cups are designed to resemble All-Clad's famous saucepan, boasting the signature grooved handles.

$30 at Home and Cooks

All-Clad lasagna pan with two oven mitts: $50
Home and Cook

This gorgeous stainless steel pan is just begging to be layered with lasagna ingredients and casseroles. Plus, it comes with two bright red oven mitts, so you won't burn yourself. 

$50 at Home and Cook

3-pack hard anodized fry pan set: $75
Home and Cook

Fry up, sauté and sear all of your favorite things with these fry pans, which come in three sizes: 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch. The nonstick pans mean you'll be cooking with less oil, and their slick surface guarantees a super-easy clean up.  

$75 at Home and Cook

8-inch fry pan and 1-quart sauce pan: $100
Home and Cook

A stronger marriage has never been witnessed than the one between this 8-inch fry pan and 1-quart sauce pan. The two pans were designed to complement one another: sear and sauté in the fry pan while you bubble a sauce or compote that perfectly pairs with whatever you're cooking. 

$100 at Home and Cook

13-piece nonstick hard anodized cookware set: $400
Home and Cook

This collection of nonstick hard anodized cookware is bound to impress every cook. The set includes an 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch pan, a 2-quart, 3-quart and 4-quart sauce pan with matching lids, a 4-quart sauté pan with a lid, a 4-quart soup pot with a lid and an 8-quart stock pot with a lid. 

$400 at Home and Cook

10-piece cookware set: $650
Home and Cook

Normally ringing in at more than $1,500, this 10-piece cookware set is over 50% off and comes with 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 1.5- and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid.  

$650 at Home and Cook
