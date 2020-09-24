Alexa Guard Plus transforms your Echo into a security device

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon's 2020 hardware event is upon us, and Alexa is seeing a handful of significant feature announcements as part of the presentation. Chief among them is the launch of Alexa Guard Plus, a new security feature designed to bolster the existing listening and reporting abilities of Alexa Guard, for a $4.99 monthly fee.

Alexa Guard Plus has three main components: First, your Echo speaker or Echo Show display will be able to listen for a wide variety of sounds, from doors opening and closing to footfalls and glass breaking. Second, your device will be able to respond, to deter would-be intruders from breaking in (by playing a recording of dogs barking, for example). And finally, your device will add an emergency line monitored 24/7 by a third-party company, which will then direct your calls to the police, the fire department or personal emergency contacts as appropriate.

Guard Plus will also integrate with a number of smart home security services, including those from Abode, Wyze, Amazon's own Ring, A3 Smart Home, Scout and Resideo. Ring Protect Plus subscribers will get Alexa Guard Plus for free, and each of the other services will soon introduce subscription tiers that include Guard Plus as well.

