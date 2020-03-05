Alexa can now give commute updates and severe weather alerts

James Martin/CNET

Amazon's virtual assistant has learned a few new tricks. Alexa can not only control your home, but it also can help you get to work on time.

The February update for Alexa added commute info and severe weather alerts features, according to a post from Amazon on Wednesday. Users can ask the smart assistant details about the traffic condition and directions to their destination. That info can then be sent to their phone.

Alexa owners can also now say "Alexa, tell me when there's a severe weather alert" to get updates on local severe weather alerts.

Other new features in February for Alexa is a command to see NBA highlights and receive updates on the 2020 election.