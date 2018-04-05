"Dinner's ready!" is about as common an exclamation as you'll hear in the average family household. Now, families that use Alexa devices won't need to shout, because a new "Announcements" feature will let you ask Alexa to spread the word to every Echo device under your roof.

Ian Knighton/CNET

The pitch is simple -- just start a command with "Alexa, announce that," "Alexa, tell everyone" or "Alexa, broadcast," then tack on your message. Say "Alexa, tell everyone dinner's ready," and everyone in your home within earshot of an Echo device will hear you say "dinner's ready."

Of course, that's all entirely dependent on having multiple Echo devices in the first place. To that end, the feature marks Amazon's latest effort to tempt users into installing Alexa into every room of the house.

If Alexa's Announcements feature sounds at all familiar, it's because Google debuted the same functionality for the Google Home line of smart speakers this past November. Chalk it up to the intriguing back-and-forth battle between the two tech titans, each working to build the most helpful home assistant (and win the most customers).

The Announcements feature is rolling out to Alexa users in the US and Canada starting today, and will be available across Amazon's entire lineup of Echo smart speakers.

"We're working on third-party," an Amazon spokesperson tells CNET of the many Alexa devices not made by Amazon. "We aim for a consistent customer experience across all Alexa devices and it takes some time to bring software and features to third-party developers."

Google's version of the feature lets you broadcast to Google Assistant-equipped smart phones as well as the Google Home lineup of smart speakers, but it's unclear if the feature works with third-party Google Assistant devices, like the JBL Link 300. Google didn't immediately respond when I asked -- I'll update this space as soon as I hear back.